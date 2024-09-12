CA, US & World
106-Year-Old Virginia Woman Celebrates Life and Health After Leaving Hospice
Dorothy Southall, a Virginia woman, turned 106 years old after being discharged from hospice last year for being too healthy. Surrounded by loved ones, she celebrated with a tiara and shared her advice for younger generations: "You’ve just got to go with it."
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
Dorothy Southall106th birthdaydischarged from hospicelongevityVirginia womancelebrating lifesenior healthlife advice
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...