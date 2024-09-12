CA, US & World
Tropical Storm Francine Leaves Flooding and Power Outages After Louisiana Landfall
Tropical Storm Francine, previously a Category 2 hurricane, made landfall in southern Louisiana, causing flooding, power outages, and storm surges up to 8 feet. Ivan Rodriguez reports from Morgan City as the storm continues to impact the region.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
