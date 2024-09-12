CA, US & World
Wildfires Rage Across California and Nevada, Destroy Homes and Threaten Lives
Intense heat and dry conditions continue to fuel major wildfires in California and Nevada. The Bridge Fire, the largest blaze, has burned nearly 50,000 acres and forced evacuations. In San Bernardino County, officials have arrested a suspect for arson. Dana Griffin reports from the front lines on the devastating impact and ongoing efforts to contain the fires.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
