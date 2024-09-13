Sports
Friday Night Lights in the Coachella Valley: Air Quality Concerns and Game Highlights
Despite recent air quality concerns, Friday night football is in full swing across the Coachella Valley! Tim O'Brien reports live from Desert Hot Springs, where the Golden Eagles are set to face Shadow Hills. With cooler weather and a strong lineup of young talent, the season is off to an exciting start.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
Coachella Valley footballFriday Night Lightsair quality concernsDesert Hot SpringsShadow HillsGolden EaglesNBC Palm Springs sportsTim OBrienhigh school football
