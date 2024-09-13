Local & Community
New Renderings Unveiled for Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Sculpture
The Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force revealed new designs for the "Well of Love" sculpture by artist Phillip K. Smith III. The updated design, shaped by community feedback, will be installed in Downtown Park and feature the messages: "Forever Remembered, Forever Loved, Forever Celebrated."
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2024
Palm Springs AIDS MemorialWell of Love sculpturePhilip K Smith IIIdowntown Palm SpringsAIDS memorial designcommunity feedbackpublic art
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...