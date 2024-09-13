Local & Community

Section 14 Survivors Express Frustration at Palm Springs City Council Meeting

Section 14 survivors, along with descendants and supporters, voiced their frustrations at last night’s Palm Springs City Council meeting as negotiations over compensation continue without resolution. Survivors are seeking $42 million, while the city has offered $4.3 million. Despite expectations of progress, the meeting left survivors disappointed. More updates coming tonight at 6 p.m.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 13, 2024

