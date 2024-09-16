Local & Community
Two Teenagers Hospitalized, Four in Custody After Palm Desert Stabbing Incident
Two teenagers are recovering after a stabbing in Palm Desert on Friday night. The incident involved a group of eight, with three suffering stab wounds. Two were seriously injured, and four suspects are in custody. Authorities are still investigating and seeking information from the public.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 16, 2024
Palm Desert stabbingteenage stabbingHaley Lane stabbingMagnesia Falls incidentPalm Desert Sheriffteen violence
