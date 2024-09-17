CA, US & World
Airport Fire Destroys 120 Homes - 23,000 Acres Burned in Riverside and Orange Counties
The airport fire, spanning Orange and Riverside Counties, has destroyed 120 homes and injured 14 people. Over 23,000 acres have burned, with containment at 31%. Some residents remain under evacuation orders as firefighters work to control the blaze. The community, devastated by loss, holds onto hope for rebuilding.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
