Jordan Childs Appeals Olympic Medal Decision, Boston Marathon Updates Qualifying Times
US gymnast Jordan Childs is appealing the decision that stripped her of an Olympic bronze medal, now taking her case to Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court. Her attorneys argue that her right to be heard was violated. Meanwhile, the Boston Athletic Association has updated qualifying times for the Boston Marathon, requiring runners to be five minutes faster than in recent years.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
