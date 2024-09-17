Weather
Rancho Mirage Braces for Heat Wave After Cool Start to the Week
Happy Tuesday! A cool 89-degree high in Rancho Mirage today will give way to a heat wave later this week. Currently, there’s an air quality alert and a smoke advisory in effect, which could be extended. Expect peak heat tomorrow at around 90 degrees and cooler temps on Thursday, with a chance of rain in mountain areas over the weekend. Triple digits are set to return by Monday. For the latest weather updates, visit NBC Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
