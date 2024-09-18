Local & Community
Coachella Valley native DannyLux earns Latin Grammy nomination
Coachella Valley native, DannyLux, was nominated for his first Latin Grammy. He was nominated with other artists like Peso Pluma and Carin Leon for best contemporary Mexican music album for his album Evoluxion. It was released earlier this year. Best contemporary Mexican music album is one of the new categories that will be presented at the Latin Grammys on November 14th
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
