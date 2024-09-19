Sports
15-Year-Old Arizona Soccer Star Set for Mexico U17 Women's World Cup Debut
Anaya, a 15-year-old soccer player from Arizona, is headed to the Dominican Republic to represent Mexico at the U17 Women's World Cup. As a dual citizen, she’s living her dream of playing on the world stage while inspiring future generations.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
