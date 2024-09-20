Server Of The Week
Blue Coyote Server Surprised with $1000 Tip in 'Server of the Week' Segment
Ruben, a hardworking server at Blue Coyote in Palm Springs, was surprised with a $1000 tip as part of NBC's 'Server of the Week' segment, sponsored by Honda and Toyota of the Desert. Ruben, who is dedicated to providing for his family, expressed his gratitude and shared his love for the restaurant’s popular taquitos.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
