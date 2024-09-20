Sports
Shadow Hills High Welcomes New Baseball Head Coach James McFadden
Shadow Hills High School has named James McFadden as their new baseball head coach. McFadden, with over 20 years of coaching experience and three CIF titles, is excited to join a school committed to investing in its sports programs. Shadow Hills is also preparing to build new facilities for the girls' wrestling team, marking continued growth for the school’s athletics.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
