CA, US & World
Squatters and Vandals Overtake Hollywood Hills Mansion Owned by John Powers Middleton
A luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, owned by John Powers Middleton, has been overtaken by squatters and vandals, with graffiti covering the property. Neighbors report ongoing trespassing for over two years, and LAPD has responded to six calls this month alone. Ten individuals were removed from the home on Wednesday, marking another incident after similar takeovers of Middleton’s other properties last year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 20, 2024
Hollywood Hills mansionsquattersJohn Powers MiddletonvandalismgraffitiLAPDtrespassingluxury propertyabandoned mansionHollywood real estate
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...