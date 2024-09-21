Local & Community
Sunnylands Recruiting High School Students for Art Ambassador Program: Apply by October 11th
Sunnylands Center and Gardens is recruiting high school students in the Coachella Valley for its Art Ambassador Program. Participants will explore art history, architecture, and diplomacy while learning about William Haines furniture and more. The program, which runs monthly, offers hands-on experience valuable for resumes and college applications. Apply by October 11th at sunnylands.org.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2024
