California Bans Plastic Shopping Bags in New Law, Effective 2026
Governor Newsom has signed a new law banning all plastic shopping bags in California by 2026. While some applaud the environmental move, others raise concerns over the lack of local control and potential consumer costs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
