Deadly Alabama Mass Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, Gunmen Still on the Loose
An urgent manhunt is underway in Birmingham, Alabama, after multiple shooters opened fire outside a hookah and cigar lounge, killing four people and injuring at least 17. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, with police identifying three of the victims. Over 100 shell casings were recovered at the scene.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
