Entertainment Report

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Daughter via Surrogate, Celebrate Busy Year

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their daughter, May June Mulaney, born via surrogate on September 14th. The couple, who also share a son, Malcolm, had a busy year, including their July wedding and Munn’s battle with breast cancer, leading to a double mastectomy and hysterectomy

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 23, 2024

Olivia MunnJohn MulaneyMay June Mulaneysurrogate birthcelebrity babyMalcolm MulaneyOlivia Munn breast cancercelebrity weddingAgua Caliente entertainment
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...