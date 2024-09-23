Entertainment Report
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Daughter via Surrogate, Celebrate Busy Year
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their daughter, May June Mulaney, born via surrogate on September 14th. The couple, who also share a son, Malcolm, had a busy year, including their July wedding and Munn’s battle with breast cancer, leading to a double mastectomy and hysterectomy
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
