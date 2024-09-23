Local & Community

Over 1,000 Mongols Bikers Gather in Coachella Valley, 23 Arrested During Weekend Event

More than 1,000 Mongols bikers gathered in the Coachella Valley over the weekend, leading to 23 arrests. Violations included weapons, controlled substances, parole, and outstanding warrants. Increased law enforcement presence was seen at local hotels, including Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 23, 2024

Mongols bikersCoachella Valleyarrestsweapons violationsMargaritaville ResortPalm Springslaw enforcementgang task forceweekend event
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...