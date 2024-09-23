Local & Community
Over 1,000 Mongols Bikers Gather in Coachella Valley, 23 Arrested During Weekend Event
More than 1,000 Mongols bikers gathered in the Coachella Valley over the weekend, leading to 23 arrests. Violations included weapons, controlled substances, parole, and outstanding warrants. Increased law enforcement presence was seen at local hotels, including Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
