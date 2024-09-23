Local & Community
Palm Springs International Comedy Festival Returns With Awards and Star-Studded Lineup
The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival returned in person for the first time since 2018. This year, award recipients included S. Shepherd, Jeff Garland, Tom Arnold, and the cast of Mad TV. The festival continues next weekend with stand-up competitions, comedy shows, and film screenings.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2024
