CA, US & World
8th Annual 'A Few Good Men and Women' Gala to Benefit Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House
The 8th Annual 'A Few Good Men and Women' Gala benefiting the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House takes place this Friday. The event honors those making a difference in the Coachella Valley and supports families with sick or injured children. Guests will hear powerful stories, enjoy entertainment, and take part in a live auction.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
A Few Good Men and Women GalaInland Empire Ronald McDonald HouseCoachella Valleycharity eventsick childrenlive auctionfamily supportRMHC
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...