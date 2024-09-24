Local & Community
Body of Morongo Woman Found In Yucaipa
The body of a Morongo tribal member who went missing has been found in Yucaipa. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has confirmed Amy Porter was found dead near interstate 10 and wildwood canyon road. The California Highway Patrol issued a Feather Alert to help find her over the weekend. She was last seen by her family about two weeks ago in Riverside County. Officials say her cause of death is pending an autopsy.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
