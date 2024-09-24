Your Health Today

FDA Approves FluMist Nasal Spray for At-Home Use with Prescription

The FDA has approved FluMist nasal spray for at-home use, though a prescription is still required. Starting next fall, people can answer questions on a website, have them reviewed by a pharmacist, and have the flu vaccine shipped directly to their homes.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 24, 2024

