Local & Community
La Quinta’s Iconic Beer Hunter Closes Permanently: CEO Cites Multiple Challenges
The beloved Beer Hunter in La Quinta has closed its doors for good, leaving the Coachella Valley community shocked. CEO John Barber shared exclusive details with NBC Palm Springs, explaining how delays in expansion, economic challenges, and rising costs led to the closure. The Beer Hunter had been a gathering spot for sports fans and local alumni groups for 30 years. Some food and equipment will be donated to Martha’s Village.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
