CA, US & World

Behind the Scenes: Building Spectacular Floats for Pasadena's Iconic Rose Parade

The Pasadena Rose Parade is just a few months away, and workers at Artistic Entertainment Services, including 22-year-old Alex Goodman, are busy building 15 stunning floats. Reporter Jasmine V takes us behind the scenes to see the hard work that goes into bringing these artistic visions to life.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 26, 2024

Pasadena Rose Paradefloat buildingArtistic Entertainment ServicesAlex GoodmanSan Diego Zoo floatUPS floatCraigRose Parade 2025float designNew Years Day parade
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...