Behind the Scenes: Building Spectacular Floats for Pasadena's Iconic Rose Parade
The Pasadena Rose Parade is just a few months away, and workers at Artistic Entertainment Services, including 22-year-old Alex Goodman, are busy building 15 stunning floats. Reporter Jasmine V takes us behind the scenes to see the hard work that goes into bringing these artistic visions to life.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
