CA, US & World
California Man in Custody After Explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse Injures Six
A man was taken into custody after an explosion rocked the Santa Maria courthouse on Wednesday morning, injuring six people. Witness Adrian Arredondo captured the chaotic aftermath, as law enforcement quickly apprehended the suspect.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
Santa Maria courthouse explosionCalifornia man arrestedcourthouse explosion injuriesSanta Maria newslaw enforcement responseAdrian Arredondo witnessSanta Maria explosion
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...