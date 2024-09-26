Entertainment Report
Detective Thriller Killer Heat Premieres on Amazon Prime Today, Set in the Greek Islands
Killer Heat, a thrilling new mystery set in the stunning Greek Islands, premieres today on Amazon Prime. Stars Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt talk about jealousy, danger, and the fun of shooting in paradise. Catch the interview and behind-the-scenes insights from Agua Caliente Entertainment Report.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
