Firebird Frenzy: Coachella Valley Hockey Returns with Pop-Up Events Ahead of Opening Night
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are ramping up excitement with pop-up events ahead of their season opener on October 11th at Acrisure Arena. Fans can grab exclusive Firebirds gear at Burgers & Beer in La Quinta tonight until 7 p.m. Join NBC Palm Springs' Tim O'Brien for live coverage and more updates on Firebird season hype.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
