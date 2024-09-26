Weather
Record-Breaking Heat in Coachella Valley: Palm Springs Hits 114°F Amidst Clear Skies
Palm Springs broke a heat record yesterday, reaching 114°F and surpassing the previous high of 111°F set in 1947. With high pressure strengthening, the Coachella Valley will continue to see scorching temperatures, with highs between 107-112°F over the next few days.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
Palm Springs heat recordCoachella Valley weatherexcessive heat warningclear skies forecasthigh pressure systemCoachella Valley temperaturesthermal heat recordweather forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...