Record-Breaking Heat in Coachella Valley: Palm Springs Hits 114°F Amidst Clear Skies

Palm Springs broke a heat record yesterday, reaching 114°F and surpassing the previous high of 111°F set in 1947. With high pressure strengthening, the Coachella Valley will continue to see scorching temperatures, with highs between 107-112°F over the next few days.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 26, 2024

