Miles Avenue Park to Receive 41 Drought-Tolerant Trees Through Imperial Irrigation District Grant
The City has been awarded the "Tree for All Public Space" grant from Imperial Irrigation District to improve Miles Avenue Park. The $30,000 grant will fully fund the planting of 41 drought-tolerant trees, with the project expected to be completed by next year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
