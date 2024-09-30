Local & Community
Line Fire Flare-Up Worsens Air Quality in Surrounding Areas
Sunday afternoon's Line Fire flare-up in San Bernardino County consumed an additional 2,100 acres, dropping containment to 80%. Smoke and poor air quality are now impacting the Coachella Valley. Evacuations remain in place, with over 1,100 personnel fighting the fire as it continues to burn.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
Line FireCoachella Valley air qualitywildfire flareupsmoke advisoryfire containmentevacuation ordersSan Bernardino County
