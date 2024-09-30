Business, Finance & Tech
Verizon Faces Widespread Outage, Customers Report Call Issues
Verizon customers are experiencing trouble making phone calls due to a widespread outage. The mobile provider confirmed they are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it quickly. The outage reportedly began around 8 a.m., but the exact number of affected customers remains unclear.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
