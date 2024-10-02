Sports
Fans Mourn Pete Rose at Red Stadium Memorial After His Passing
Fans gather at the Pete Rose statue outside Red Stadium to pay tribute to the legendary baseball player, who passed away from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The memorial includes signs, hats, and roses in honor of the all-time hit leader.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
Pete RosebaseballRed Stadiumhit kingmemorialfanscause of deathhypertensive diseaseatherosclerotic diseasetributeAgua Caliente Casinos
