Fans Mourn Pete Rose at Red Stadium Memorial After His Passing

Fans gather at the Pete Rose statue outside Red Stadium to pay tribute to the legendary baseball player, who passed away from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The memorial includes signs, hats, and roses in honor of the all-time hit leader.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 2, 2024

