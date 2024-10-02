Local & Community

Frontier Airlines Returns to Palm Springs International with Nonstop Flights to Denver and San Francisco

Frontier Airlines is coming back to Palm Springs International Airport, offering nonstop flights to Denver and San Francisco starting December 12th. Flights will be available three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 2, 2024

