Frontier Airlines Returns to Palm Springs International with Nonstop Flights to Denver and San Francisco
Frontier Airlines is coming back to Palm Springs International Airport, offering nonstop flights to Denver and San Francisco starting December 12th. Flights will be available three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
