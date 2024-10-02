CA, US & World
North Carolina Flood Death Toll Rises to 160; Acts of Heroism Amid Devastation
The death toll from the North Carolina floods has risen to 160, with stories of heroism emerging. Eddie Hunnell was caught on camera rescuing a woman from her home as it was swept away. In Tennessee, Angel Mitchell’s mother was saved from rising floodwaters at a hospital. Sadly, several first responders lost their lives in the rescue efforts. President Biden will visit North Carolina tomorrow to assess the damage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
North Carolina floodsdeath tollEddie Hunnellheroismflood rescueAshevillePresident Bidenfirst respondersTennessee floodfloodwatersemergency evacuationAsheville storm
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...