Palm Springs Dog Parks to Close for Annual Maintenance Starting November 6
Both large and small dog parks in Palm Springs will be closed from November 6 to December 8 for annual grass reseeding. During this time, the youth park will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dogs to enjoy.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
