Proposition 4 Could Bring Major Water and Wildlife Funding to the Coachella Valley
A new proposition on the November ballot could provide billions in funding for water projects, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities from climate risks. The Coachella Valley Water District is backing the measure, which could bring vital resources to disadvantaged communities in the region.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
