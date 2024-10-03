CA, US & World
Albertsons and Vons to Pay Nearly $4 Million in Settlement Over False Advertising Case
Albertsons and Vons have agreed to pay almost $4 million to settle a civil case involving false advertising and unfair competition. The Riverside County District Attorney announced the settlement, which includes penalties for charging higher prices than advertised and inaccurate product labels. The grocers will pay $3.2 million in civil penalties and $750,000 for investigation costs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
Albertsons settlement, Vons false advertising, Riverside County lawsuit, civil penalties, unfair competition, inaccurate pricing, grocery store lawsuit, DA Mike Hestrin
