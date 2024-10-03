CA, US & World
Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry's Death, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison
Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison for providing Ketamine to Perry, who died last year. His sentencing is scheduled for April 2, following the trial of two other doctors set for March.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
Matthew Perry deathMark Chavez guiltyKetaminedrug chargesdrowningFriends starSalvador PlacenciaJasmine Sanga trialcelebrity death
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...