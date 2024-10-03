CA, US & World

Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry's Death, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison

Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison for providing Ketamine to Perry, who died last year. His sentencing is scheduled for April 2, following the trial of two other doctors set for March.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 3, 2024

Matthew Perry deathMark Chavez guiltyKetaminedrug chargesdrowningFriends starSalvador PlacenciaJasmine Sanga trialcelebrity death
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...