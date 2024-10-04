Sports
Epson Tour Kicks Off at Indian Wells Golf Resort with 108 Players
The Epson Tour Championship teed off yesterday at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Fred Roggin kicked off the event, introducing players from around the world, including the US, Thailand, Sweden, Canada, and more. The 108-player field continues competing through Sunday, with many aiming for a chance to advance to the LPGA Tour, the pinnacle of women’s golf.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
Epson TourIndian Wells Golf ResortFred RogginLPGAwomens golfEpson Championshipinternational playerstournamentgolf event
