Weather
Extreme Heat Continues in Rancho Mirage: 110-Degree Highs and Weekend Forecast
Happy Friday! Rancho Mirage is experiencing extreme heat with highs reaching 110 degrees today. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Monday, with temperatures expected to remain high into the weekend. Stay tuned for potential rain mid-next week!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
