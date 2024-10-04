Weather

Extreme Heat Continues in Rancho Mirage: 110-Degree Highs and Weekend Forecast

Happy Friday! Rancho Mirage is experiencing extreme heat with highs reaching 110 degrees today. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Monday, with temperatures expected to remain high into the weekend. Stay tuned for potential rain mid-next week!

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 4, 2024

