Donald Trump to Hold Rally at Calhoun Ranch in Coachella This Saturday
Donald Trump is heading to Coachella this weekend! The Republican nominee will host a rally at Calhoun Ranch this Saturday at 5 PM, just 28 days before the election. For more details and to register, visit NBCPalmSprings.com. Don’t forget, you can only register two tickets per mobile number!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
