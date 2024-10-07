Local & Community
Sunlight Transit Agency Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for New Coachella Hub
Sunlight Transit Agency celebrated the grand opening of the new Coachella Hub today at Fourth and Cesar Chavez Street. This key facility connects local and regional routes and includes bike racks, a repair station, and a pedestrian-friendly pathway to downtown. Funded in part by a $1.8 million grant, the hub is set to improve public transportation for Coachella Valley residents.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
