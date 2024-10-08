Weather
Tuesday Weather Update: Cooler Conditions Ahead for the Coachella Valley
Happy Tuesday, everyone! 🌞 Here’s your live weather update from the Walter Clark Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. While we’ve seen some sizzling temperatures today, reaching a high of 109°F, good news is on the horizon! The excessive heat warning ends tonight at 8 PM, with slightly cooler temperatures expected starting tomorrow.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2024
