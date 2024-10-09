Weather
Hurricane Milton Approaches Florida as Coachella Valley Records Extreme Heat
As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida, dramatic footage from the International Space Station reveals its massive size. Meanwhile, the Coachella Valley is experiencing record-breaking temperatures, with Palm Springs hitting 109 degrees yesterday. Relief is on the way, with cooler days forecasted starting Sunday. Chloe Carlson will provide the full 7-day forecast shortly.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
