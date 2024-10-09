Local & Community
Plaza Theater in Palm Springs Undergoes Major Restoration, Set to Reopen Fall 2025
The Plaza Theater in Palm Springs is in the midst of a significant restoration project, with plans to reopen in the fall of next year. John Bolton, Vice President of Oak View Group, will serve as a senior adviser for the project, which includes overseeing the construction of the new arena and the launch of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2024
