House Fire in Desert Hot Springs Captured on Camera, Minor Injuries Reported

A dramatic house fire in Desert Hot Springs was captured on a neighbor’s cell phone video just before 6 a.m. this morning on San Remo Road. The flames, which included a small explosion, quickly engulfed the residence but were brought under control by Cal Fire crews within approximately two hours. Fortunately, only one person sustained minor injuries, and two individuals were displaced from their home due to the incident. The Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance to those affected by the fire. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze to determine its origins.