Sports
Major Sports Leagues Unite for New Anti-Hate Campaign Featuring Top Athletes
A new anti-hate campaign, featuring star athletes and backed by eight major sports leagues, aims to combat intolerance in America. The campaign, led by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, encourages fans to "call a time out on hate" and will be featured in league broadcasts, stadiums, and online through the end of the year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 11, 2024
