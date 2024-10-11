Local & Community
Rancho Mirage Rescue Rally: Free Pet Adoptions and Wellness Fair This Saturday
Looking for a new furry friend? The Rancho Mirage Rescue Rally, Pet Adoption, and Wellness Fair is happening tomorrow at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory from 9 AM to 2 PM. Partnering with Riverside County Animal Services, the event features animals from five local shelters, and all adoptions are free. There will also be free pet vaccinations, flea treatments, and more.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 11, 2024
